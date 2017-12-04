NZD is coming back from a long trip

Past few months for the NZDUSD were pretty rough. Since the tops in July, the price declined almost 800 pips and in the middle of November made the new yearly lows. Since that, we are slowly recovering and actually, we can see a light in the tunnel.
