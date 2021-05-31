We would need to wait for ( (b)) bounce to complete, before we could measure ( (a))- ( (b)) equal legs area, which will be potential buying zone. Don’t recommend selling the pair in any proposed leg …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/JPY another buying opportunity at the blue box area
We would need to wait for ( (b)) bounce to complete, before we could measure ( (a))- ( (b)) equal legs area, which will be potential buying zone. Don’t recommend selling the pair in any proposed leg …