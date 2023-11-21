On Tuesday’s session, the NZD/JPY pair was spotted at around 89.70, showing a modest uptick of 0.25%. In addition, rebounding from a 1.70% decline since Thursday, bears are momentarily stepping back, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/JPY bulls gather momentum as bears continue consolidating - November 21, 2023
- Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin - November 21, 2023
- New Zealand Residential Average Sale Price - November 21, 2023