If we get traction, we are looking for a continuation to the ATR Target 77.50 area. There is a day chart top at 77.94. Watch the USDX for any change in direction. The ATR for NZD/JPY currently is 75 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/JPY Channel Continuation - August 29, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD shorts look for key support breaks after Powell’s dovish speech - August 27, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD plumbs to three-week low as Powell’s dovish tone weighs - August 27, 2021