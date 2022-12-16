In which the pair is showing a reaction higher taking place from the equal legs area. Right after ending the double correction. Allowed members to create a risk-free position with the minimum reaction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/JPY found support at the equal legs area and reacted higher - December 16, 2022
- NZD/USD snaps two-day downtrend below 0.6400 on softer US Dollar, focus on PMIs - December 15, 2022
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in again below key trendline resistance - December 15, 2022