Kiwi took a hammering last week, the new week isn’t opening too hopeful. Lack of movement on NZ interest rate is already priced in. The NZD/JPY pair is down at the beginning of the Tokyo trading session, testing below 76.40 but looking for a bounce-back.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/JPY looking at further downside as risk appetite stays in the stable - March 18, 2018
- NZD/USD: headed for a break below 0.72? - March 18, 2018
- NZD/USD: focus is on divergent policy outlooks for Fed and RBNZ – ANZ - March 18, 2018