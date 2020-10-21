NZD/JPY has continued to lower and is testing critical support. Bears will monitor for a break of support and bring in their stop losses. As per yesterday’s analysis, the cross ha …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Defensive Bears moving to breakeven - October 20, 2020
- Swedish Crown to New Zealand dollar (SEK to NZD) - October 20, 2020
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears in the driving seat towards breakeven - October 20, 2020