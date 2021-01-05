NZD/JPY bulls taking back control on the daily chart. The monthly chart, however, is overextended to the upside. NZD/JPY is on the brink of an upside extension while price holds above the daily 61.8% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls targetting the 74.80s - January 4, 2021
- NZD/USD stays depressed below 0.7200 amid virus fears - January 4, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Conflicting structure across the time frames, make or break time - January 4, 2021