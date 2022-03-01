NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Confined within the 50 and 200-DMA as bulls prepare an assault to 78.00

Risk sensitive currencies like the New Zealand dollar fall vs. “safe-haven” status Japanese yen. The NZD/JPY is neutral-upward biased, supported by solid support at 77.58. NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: