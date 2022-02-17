NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Failure at the 50-DMA and 77.00 exacerbated the fall towards 76.80s

The NZD/JPY advances so far in the week 0.27% amongst a risk-off market mood. Risk-sensitive currencies depreciate as investors scramble towards safe-haven assets but the US dollar. NZD/JPY is neutral …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: