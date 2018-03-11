NZD/JPY stretches to claim 78.00 level heading into Asia markets

Kiwi climbing on risk appetite left over from Friday’s NFP beat. Yen continues to recede as BoJ continues to pursue easy monetary policy. The NZD/JPY is climbing heading into the Tokyo session, stretching passed the 78.00 handle to kick off the new week.
