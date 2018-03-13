NZD/JPY trying to lift itself out of fear-fueled hole brought on by Tillerson axing

Kiwi fumbled on Tuesday following White House Tillerson firing. Yen receding slightly on positive Japan data. The NZD/JPY is lifting at the outset of Tokyo trading, heading into 78.20 as the market reacts to the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Monetary Policy …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: