NZD/JPY has mostly retraced its steps, returning to similar levels last seen at the start of the year (pre-COVID).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Struggling Just Under Key Retracement Zone Resistance at .6655 to .6689 - October 13, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Crosses immediate resistance line to regain 0.6650 - October 13, 2020
- NZD/JPY: Upside Is Limited In The Medium Term As Winter Beckons - October 13, 2020