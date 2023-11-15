A sharp upward reversal in the New Zealand dollar has rekindled a near-term bullish outlook, said Westpac Bank.The kiwi last traded at 60.22 US cents. It has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD jumps 2.5% against the greenback as US inflation looks tamer - November 14, 2023
- Rugby Australia boss rules out any more Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii-like raids on NRL - November 14, 2023
- Rugby Australia boss rules out more Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii-like raids on NRL players - November 14, 2023