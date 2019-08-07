According to Fritz Louw, currency analyst at MUFG Bank, the plunge of the NZD today in response to the aggressive action of the RBNZ will undoubtedly will further encourage President Trump’s thinking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD: More aggressive RBNZ action pushes USD higher – MUFG - August 7, 2019
- NZD/USD hits lowest since October on bigger-than-expected RBNZ rate cut - August 7, 2019
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend-Setting Move Eyed as RBNZ Looms - August 7, 2019