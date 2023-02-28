For a change, US data releases negatively surprise. Upside surprises to Euro area country CPIs drive European rates higher, spilling over into US Treasuries …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD outperforms for no fundamental reason. NZ rates lower into month end - February 28, 2023
- NZD/USD remains depressed near YTD low, seems vulnerable below 200-day SMA - February 28, 2023
- NZD/USD faces a tough support at 0.6100 – UOB - February 28, 2023