RBNZ could soon increase the yield differential advantage for NZD pairs As things stand, RBNZ already have the highest base rate among the FX major banks and this give NZD the advantage of yield …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD Pairs Ride the Yield Differential Wave - November 8, 2021
- A risk-positive tone sees the NZD rise - November 8, 2021
- NZD/USD probes last Wednesday’s highs near 0.7180, as kiwi sits atop the G10 performance table - November 8, 2021