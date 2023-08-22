Equities down, yields down, WTI crude down, gold up, US dollar mixed. USDCNY 7.3 level holds as Chinese authorities continue to defend the yuan. US treasuries mixed: short end firms, long dated yields …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD rebounds for a second day - August 22, 2023
- NZD/USD climbs amid mixed market mood, eyes on Powell’s Jackson Hole speech - August 22, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar Tipped To Hold Near Current Multi-Year Lows Vs Euro And Pound Say BNZ - August 22, 2023