NZD remains above 66 US cents on mixed US data

June 6 (BusinessDesk) – The New Zealand dollar was slightly weaker after mixed US data overnight but remains above 66 US cents. The kiwi was at 66.16 US cents at 7:55am in Wellington from 66.30 US …
