NZD remains above 68 US cents on US-China trade resolution hopes

The New Zealand dollar remained above 68 US cents as investors were hopeful the US and China will manage to hammer out a new trade deal. The kiwi was trading at 68.29 US cents at 7:45am in Wellington …
