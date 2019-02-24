NZD remains above 68 US cents

Feb. 25 (BusinessDesk) – The New Zealand dollar remained above 68 US cents as investors were hopeful the US and China will manage to hammer out a new trade deal. The kiwi was trading at 68.29 US cents …
