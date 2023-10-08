Markets stable ahead of US labour data. Oil down -14% from September highs. US initial jobless claims steady. Global bond markets take pause from the aggressive recent sell-off …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD resumes rises after reaction to RBNZ - October 7, 2023
- Live New Zealand Dollar to Nigerian Naira Exchange Rate (NZD/NGN) Today - October 7, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar After RBNZ Holds Rates; NZD/USD, GBP/NZD, NZD/JPY - October 7, 2023