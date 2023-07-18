Upbeat earnings from major US banks drive US stocks to fresh 15-mth highs, yields mixed, WTI crude up, gold up, dollar mixed. RBA minutes acknowledge additional tightening may be required …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD retraces for a third day - July 18, 2023
- NZD much weaker overnight ahead of today’s Q2 CPI release - July 18, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD bulls back away from 2.0880 as focus shifted to UK CPI data - July 18, 2023