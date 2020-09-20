Consumer sentiment improved in the month September but the current account deficit ballooned in the second quarter. The uptick in sentiment is a a surprise considering that stocks declined and extra …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD soars to 5 month highs as NZ beats out COVID twice! - September 20, 2020
- New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD May Rise on RBNZ, Watch S&P 500 - September 18, 2020
- AUD/NZD slumps to fresh multi-week lows near 1.0770 - September 18, 2020