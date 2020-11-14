The New Zealand dollar’s impressive rally has taken a pause on Tuesday. In the North American session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6814, down 0.10% on the day. The currency has sparkled, climbing 3.0% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD steady ahead of RBNZ rate decision - November 14, 2020
- NZD/USD ends week on front foot amid soft US dollar conditions - November 13, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Momentum Shifts to Downside with Target at .6752 - November 13, 2020