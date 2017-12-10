NZD steady as US payrolls show flat wages

The New Zealand dollar held steady against the greenback after US employment figures continued to show flat wages in the world’s biggest economy. But the Kiwi edged lower against the British pound after UK and European officials made progress in their …
