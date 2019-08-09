Fundamental analysis, news events, market reactions and macro trends. But don’t just read our analysis – put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD buoyed as buyers search for break above key daily resistance levels - August 9, 2019
- EUR/NZD – Euro to New Zealand Dollar - August 9, 2019
- NZD Technical Analysis Overview: NZDUSD, NZDJPY, AUDNZD - August 9, 2019