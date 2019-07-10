The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) kept slid down against the US Dollar (USD) at the start of this month. The decrease in the value of the pair resulted after electronic cards retail figure is released. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD To Continue Sliding Down Amid Electronics Cards Retail Sales - July 10, 2019
- NZD/USD now focused on 0.6560 – UOB - July 10, 2019
- British Pound To New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Weakens On Gloomy Outlook For UK Economy - July 10, 2019