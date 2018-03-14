We expect a 0.6% rise in the production measure of GDP. That compares to an average growth rate of 0.8% over the previous three quarters of 2017. With population growth still running strong at about 0.5% a quarter, this would mark the second quarter when …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD traders – heads up for NZ Q4 2017 GDP due at 2145GMT - March 14, 2018
- GBP/NZD big compression pattern ahead of New Zealand GDP - March 14, 2018
- EUR/NZD: Euro bulls prudent at the 1.6930 level amid dovish ECB - March 14, 2018