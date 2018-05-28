Reserve Bank of New Zealand report is due at 2100GMT on Tuesday 29 May 2018 (9am local time in NZ on Wednesday May 30). This will be followed by a press conference from Governor Orr at 11am local time (2300GMT) This, in turn, will be flowed by testimony by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD traders – preview of the RBNZ Financial Stability Report coming up
Reserve Bank of New Zealand report is due at 2100GMT on Tuesday 29 May 2018 (9am local time in NZ on Wednesday May 30). This will be followed by a press conference from Governor Orr at 11am local time (2300GMT) This, in turn, will be flowed by testimony by …