NZD tumbles as New Zealand waits on First Party decision

No official news that is hitting the wires but maybe circulating as NZDUSD drops in an instant from 0.7130 to 0.7081 Currently back to 0.7112 just as quickly with the decision on which way Peters and his party will swing due at any time.
