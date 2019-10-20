The EUR/USD pair has rallied Friday to close with gains for a third consecutive week at 1.1169. There was no particular catalyst for EUR gains. ECB scheduled to meet this week, although no fireworks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/U.S. dollar breaks longterm barrier at 0.63450 - October 20, 2019
- Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Volatility Forecast As MPs Decide On Brexit Deal - October 19, 2019
- Currency strength: GBP weakest and NZD strongest - October 19, 2019