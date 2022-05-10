NZD/USD: A deeper drop could reach 0.6245 – UOB

Further downside pressure could drag NZD/USD to the 0.6245 region in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang. 24-hour view: “We expected NZD to weaken …
