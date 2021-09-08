NZD/USD: A near-term downside correction looms – DBS Bank

NZD/USD has staged a near-term rally from late August’s 0.6805 lows to trade to a 0.7170 high, off a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. The rally has driven NZD positioning to bloated …
