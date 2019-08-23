According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Kiwi Dollar is unlikely to test the 0.6300 support in the near term at least. 24-hour view: “While we expected NZD to weaken yesterday, we were of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD: a test of 0.6300 looks unlikely for the time being – UOB
According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Kiwi Dollar is unlikely to test the 0.6300 support in the near term at least. 24-hour view: “While we expected NZD to weaken yesterday, we were of the …