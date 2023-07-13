The NZD/USD pair edges higher and remains slightly above the 0.6300 area in the early Asian session. Investors digest the interest rate policy from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and softer data from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD advances above 0.6300 following NZ business PMI - July 12, 2023
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD dips after U.S. inflation slows,poised for further downside - July 12, 2023
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To South African Rand - July 12, 2023