NZD/USD struggles to defy two-day losing streak, recently eased from 0.6583. New Zealand Food Price Index came in better than expected. Odds of RBNZ rate cut in August keeps increasing amid a global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD again aims for 0.6600 as trading sentiment improves - July 12, 2020
- NZD/USD bulls in charge to start the week - July 12, 2020
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – .6629 Next Trigger Point for Upside Breakout - July 11, 2020