The NZD/USD pair has dropped marginally below 0.5730 in the Tokyo session after facing barricades around 0.5750. The asset is marching towards 0.5800 on upbeat China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD aims to capture 0.5800 on upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data - September 29, 2022
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD maintains bullish bias with focus on 1.9600 level - September 29, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a run beyond the ‘HotW’ and eye 0.58 the figure - September 29, 2022