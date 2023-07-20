NZD/USD is approaching the 0.6300 resistance as the PBoC has maintained the status quo. Investors are expecting that an interest rate hike in July monetary policy meeting by the Fed would be the last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD aims to recapture 0.6300 as PBOC continues dovish stance - July 20, 2023
- NZD/USD defends summer uptrend [Video] - July 20, 2023
- GBP/NZD – British Pound Sterling New Zealand Dollar - July 20, 2023