The New Zealand Dollar edged lower against the US Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair breached a support cluster formed by the combination of the monthly and weekly pivot points at 0.6834. Currently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Analysis: Awaits US fundamental release - March 1, 2019
- NZD/USD Awaits US Fundamental Release - March 1, 2019
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD upside pauses shy of 61.8% Fib, largely unchanged after UK manufacturing PMI meets estimates - March 1, 2019