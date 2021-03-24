The NZD/USD currency pair fell by 142 pips or 1.99% during yesterday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD analysis: Breaks 0.7000 level - March 24, 2021
- NZD/USD recovers modestly from multi-month lows, struggles to climb above 0.7000 - March 24, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD spikes higher, hits 5-month high at 1.0888, outlook bullish - March 24, 2021