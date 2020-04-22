EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, in range. The crash of crude prices is weighing on markets and boosting the dollar. European COVID-19 figures are improving yet leaders disagree over economic support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD analysis: Could aim at 0.6050 today - April 22, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 100-hour SMA near 0.60 mark - April 22, 2020
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD recovery capped at 21-EMA, dovish RBNZ comments and poor GDT price index dents kiwi - April 22, 2020