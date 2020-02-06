EUR/USD is trading around 1.10. ECB’ Lagarde said the bank’s scope to ease is limited. Germany reported a plunge in Factory Orders. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD Analysis: could still decline
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10. ECB’ Lagarde said the bank’s scope to ease is limited. Germany reported a plunge in Factory Orders. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs. GBP/USD …