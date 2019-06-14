NZD/USD Analysis: Could still edge lower

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, consolidating its losses. The market mood is mixed ahead of Chinese industrial output misses with 5% compared with.5.5% expected. US retail sales are eyed next. …
