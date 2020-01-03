NZD/USD Analysis: decline to continue

EUR/USD is dipping below 1.1150 following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Iraq. The risk-off mood sends investors to the safety of the US dollar. German inflation figures and US ISM …
