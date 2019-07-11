The New Zealand Dollar appreciated about 64 base points against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair breached a descending channel pattern during the morning hours of today’s trading session. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Analysis: Might aim for weekly R1 - July 11, 2019
- NZD/USD extends gains, targets 0.67 ahead of US inflation data - July 11, 2019
- NZD/USD technical analysis: Bid after bullish outside, focus on today’s close - July 10, 2019