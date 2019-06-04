EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, off the highs. Euro-zone inflation dropped to 1.2% in May, worse than expected. Core CPI also disappointed with 0.8%. Traders are also taking profit on USD shorts. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Analysis: Might decline today - June 4, 2019
- NZD/USD Bounce at 0.6558 on a Retest Towards 0.6620 - June 4, 2019
- NZD Strengthens With AUD, Pound To New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Edges Off Two Week Lows - June 4, 2019