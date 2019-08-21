NZD/USD Analysis: reaches two-week low

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, in familiar ranges. Italian President Mattarella will explore if a new government can be formed after PM Conte resigned. The FOMC Minutes are eyed later in the day.
