NZD/USD appears to have reversed coursed following the failed attempt to test the August low (0.6489), and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bearish momentum abating as it appears to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Analysis: RSI to Show Bearish Momentum Abating - October 24, 2020
- NZD/USD steady ahead of NZ inflation - October 24, 2020
- New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY Hinge on Inflation Data - October 24, 2020