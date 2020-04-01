Currently, the exchange rate is testing a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 0.5867. If the support level holds, the NZD/USD pair will most a slight upside movement within …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD analysis: Tests 200– hour SMA - April 1, 2020
- Dollar rallies as investors brace for global downturn - April 1, 2020
- EUR/NZD: Price Action Vulnerable to a Renewed Breakdown - April 1, 2020